Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.51

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $10.35. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 13,232 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSUMF shares. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.