The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

