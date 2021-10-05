H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HNNMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.