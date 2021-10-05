Short Interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Declines By 36.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.