CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.50

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.63. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,023 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter. CCOM Group had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 3.05%.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

