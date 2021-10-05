Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.63

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $13.80. Burnham shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

