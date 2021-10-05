Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of UPWK opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. Upwork has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

