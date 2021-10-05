QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $137.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.95. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 56,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

