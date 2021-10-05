AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Down 2.9%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,903,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 683,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The firm has a market cap of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
