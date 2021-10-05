AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Down 2.9%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,903,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 683,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm has a market cap of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

