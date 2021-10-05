JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

SLGN opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

