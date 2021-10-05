Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

