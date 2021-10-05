Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TRVI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

