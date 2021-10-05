Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.34.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.59. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

