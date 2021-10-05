Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Head-To-Head Review

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 560.55% 11.69% 9.05% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million 43.43 $18.82 million N/A N/A Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Associated Capital Group and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.42%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

