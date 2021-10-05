Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

UEC stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,220 shares of company stock worth $335,272 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

