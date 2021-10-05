Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $502.70.

DPZ opened at $470.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.23. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

