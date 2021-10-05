Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CANO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.