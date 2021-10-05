Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.76.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

