Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ALTY stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
