Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period.

