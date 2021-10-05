AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Update

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66. AF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,320,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

