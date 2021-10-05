Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AATC opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.18. Autoscope Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

