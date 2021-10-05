Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.32

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.32 and traded as high as C$23.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.39, with a volume of 154,554 shares changing hands.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.32.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

