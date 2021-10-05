The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$93.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$89.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a $91.00 rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.73.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$85.08 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$154.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.74.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

