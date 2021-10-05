TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. TT Electronics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.