Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.83.

TSE:EDV opened at C$28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.38.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.2400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

