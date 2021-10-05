Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $31.98 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

