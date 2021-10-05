Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 55,000.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55,000.00.

NTDOY opened at $54.70 on Friday. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 235.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 1.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

