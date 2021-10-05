Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $296.40

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 296.40 ($3.87) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.79). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 429,761 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.40. The stock has a market cap of £234.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

