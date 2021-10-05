Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,629.73

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,629.73 ($99.68) and traded as high as GBX 8,512 ($111.21). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 8,404 ($109.80), with a volume of 338,061 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a market cap of £11.73 billion and a PE ratio of 46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,902.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,629.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6 shares of company stock valued at $51,384.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.