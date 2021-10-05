Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.35 and traded as high as C$3.66. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 525,469 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$645.40 million and a PE ratio of 182.50.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$85.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is 813.80%.

In other Canacol Energy news, Director David A. Winter bought 8,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

