Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.47 million and a P/E ratio of 0.86. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

