Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Origin Materials stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson purchased 20,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

