Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.