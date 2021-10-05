Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 67.89. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 148.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

