The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post $441.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.51 million and the lowest is $428.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $254.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.74 million.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,481 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.