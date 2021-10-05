Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

