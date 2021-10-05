Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ARR stock opened at C$9.83 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.63 million and a P/E ratio of -614.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 176.65, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

