Kahoot! ASA’s (KHOTF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KHOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CA Cheuvreux began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kahoot! ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

