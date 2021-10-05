Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €103.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.64 ($107.81).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €78.64 ($92.52) on Friday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €87.46 and a 200 day moving average of €86.56.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

