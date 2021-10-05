Warburg Research Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €12.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Leoni in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €9.45 ($11.12).

ETR:LEO opened at €12.51 ($14.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.71. The stock has a market cap of $408.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €18.50 ($21.76).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

