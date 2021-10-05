JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €13.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VIV. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.89 ($28.10).

VIV opened at €10.88 ($12.79) on Friday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €27.34 and a 200 day moving average of €28.24.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

