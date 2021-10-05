Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.23 ($10.86).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

