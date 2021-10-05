Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.15. 207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

