Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Drops By 23.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,247.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

