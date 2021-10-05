Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Increases By 34.3%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,100 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,121.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Autogrill has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

