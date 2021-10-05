Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Increases By 34.3%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,100 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,121.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Autogrill has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.
Autogrill Company Profile
