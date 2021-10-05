Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.42 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

