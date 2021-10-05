Comparing Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Origin Materials alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Origin Materials and Renewable Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 Renewable Energy Group 0 4 11 0 2.73

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus target price of $80.34, indicating a potential upside of 55.85%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Renewable Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Renewable Energy Group 6.90% 12.32% 9.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Renewable Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Renewable Energy Group $2.14 billion 1.21 $122.81 million $2.76 18.68

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Origin Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel. The Services segment offers services for managing the construction of biomass-based diesel production facilities and managing ongoing operations of third party plants and collects fees related to the services provided. The company was founded in August 2006 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.