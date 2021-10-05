Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eutelsat Communications S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eutelsat Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

EUTLF stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

