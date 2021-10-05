DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

