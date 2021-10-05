Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Capcom has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.39 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

